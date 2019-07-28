PNM screening continues

THE PNM continues screening of prospective local government and general election candidates this week. Today, the PNM will screen nominees for the Arima Borough Corporation from 5 pm at the Lower Malabar Community Centre, Holly Betaudier Street Phase 4 (2), Malabar.

Tomorrow, the party screens nominees for the Port of Spain City Corporation and the marginal Barataria/San Juan constituency. Last week, the PNM chose Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and Government Senator Daniel Dookie to contest the key marginal seats of Chaguanas East and Pointe-a-Pierre respectively. These seats are represented in Parliament by the UNC's Fazal Karim and David Lee respectively.

The PNM is the only party so far to have chosen prospective candidates for local government and general elections, with the former being constitutionally due this year and latter, next year. The UNC has begun screening for local government election candidates but has not selected any as yet. To date, the other political parties in TT have not started election screening or chosen any candidates.