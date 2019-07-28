Keeping a nation calm July 27, 1990 coup attempt

Jones P Madeira was head of news and current affairs at TTT when the Jamaat al Muslimeen stormed the station declaring they had overthrown the government on July 27, 1990.

Newsday's editorial consultant Jones P Maderia shares with journalist MICHELLE A ENG LEANG his experience of the 1990 coup attempt when he was head of news at TTT where the Jamaat al Muslimeen held media professionals hostage.

It was July 27, 1990. Jones P Madeira was the head of news and current affairs at TTT. He sat in a room, editing a programme for an upcoming segment on the channel. His concentration was intermittently interrupted by noises here and there and he remembers musing that the room needed to better sound proofed. What he didn’t know it that there was a man waiting outside his very door with a large automatic weapon and that the Jamaat al Muslimeen was attempting to take over the government. In the middle of that thought, Madeira heard a tap on the glass, the lone portal that one could look through and see into the room. He then saw a gun barrel, which he said looked like a canon, being pushed against the glass.

“The first thing I did was to scream. Because I could see the barrel of the gun close to the window and I could see the eyes of the person who is holding it, and he could have, I don’t know if he would have, but he could have fired it at any moment.” Madeira screamed and thousands of thoughts came to him at the same. He admitted to never thinking of an attempted coup, but rather a lone gunman who had taken over TTT. And as he jumped off his seat, he could hear the voices on the other side of the door saying, “Get that man out of there.” He ducked under the window, and his life truly flashed before him. “As I was going down to the floor, I remembered myself as a child, I remembered my mother. I remembered my father. Brothers and sisters. Friends. All of these thoughts going through my mind. Asking myself, will I ever see them again?”

Madeira decided to get up and face it. He opened the slowly door and he was pulled by the men and thrust forward. He then saw his colleague, Raoul Pantin who was also being pushed about with his hands in the air. Everyone was ordered to go to the reception area of TTT. He remembers two German cameramen who had been brought in to assist with training and says they were the first hostages. He also remembers their blue eyes as everyone lay on the floor, hands on their head, told by the gunmen to keep their heads down or they would be blown off. “I remember his blue eyes, very piercing and filled with fear. And in very hushed tones he told me, ‘Jones, they’ve taken over the country.’”

Soon it was about 6 pm and Madeira remembers seeing Hazel Ward-Redman coming out of the studio with Yasin Abu Bakr. “His hands were on her shoulders. She was white. And I remember the fear in the face.” He thought that Bakr may have been reassuring Redman that everything would be okay, as that is what he got from the way Bakr was positioning himself, hands on her shoulder, talking to her.

“There was a strange connection between Yasin and myself. He started when he saw me as when you’ve seen something that made you jump." Bakr then walked towards Madeira and told him that they had taken action against the government. “He then said ‘You must keep people calm here because we don’t want to hurt anybody. So right away I was being thrust in another mode and which I had to deliver and I thought was quite important. I accepted the offer, if that is what you want to call it.” Bakr then told Maderia that women and children should be sent home.

Madeira recalls being in many near death situations along with his colleagues during those five days until they were released on August 1, 1990. He described experiencing a general concern amongst the hostages that they may not make it through the ordeal. “It’s not every day in Trinidad and Tobago, that you get up and listen to more than a dozen men storming into your space, guns in the air in some instances, shots going off. Bedlam in the rest of the building. No warning of anything, and you’re living through the chaos, and the explosions and the uncertainties asking ‘what is this that’s happening?’”

Having to deliver the broadcasts via TTT was also extremely challenging for Madeira who remembers using his words very carefully. He wanted to be as calm as possible so as to keep everyone calm as well. He also didn’t want to be seen as supporting the group even though what he was doing was essentially delivering their message through the television station. Madeira saw his role as being an intermediary between those who were confused on the outside and those who were traumatised on the inside. At this point, the Jamaat al Muslimeen thought they had been victorious in bringing this country to its knees.

As for what was going on outside of the TT building, Maderia says that CNN was reporting on the incident, and specifically the fire at the police headquarters. Madeira says it’s important to look at all of the dynamics of the situation. “They were going to strike at 4 o’clock we found out subsequently but they wanted the prime minister, ANR Robinson and the attorney general, Selwyn Richardson, which together comprised the government, to be together. They did not want to strike and one of those persons out of the room, so they wanted the two together. And the only time that happened was half past five in the parliamentary sitting and boom! That is what happened.”

Madeira also recalls the role he and Pantin played during those five days. “We knew it was bad. We knew that any sound we heard, could be our last. I saw among the hostages. I saw despair. There was one hostage who always asked me the impossible questions. ‘Are we going home tonight?’ or, ‘when will we eat?’. Raoul and I had to work very hard in containing the insurrectionists, if that’s the word I could use to describe them, from doing anything that would cause serious harm to any of us. We engaged them in conversation and we joked sometimes. They invited us to pray with them, and we did that. I was a kind of intermediary between conversations that were taking place between the Red House and the leadership of Jamaat al Muslimeen at TTT for an amnesty of some sort.”

Madeira said that what was desired was essentially for the jamaat to meet with the government and become part of it with Yasin Abu Bakr as the minister of national security. Madeira acted as a liaison handing over phone calls to the Jamaat leadership from senior officials such as Selwyn Richardson who were negotiating from the Red House. He got the overall gist that the jamaat felt that the citizens of TT weren’t getting their fair dues and this action was as a result of that. The uncertainty of whether he and the other hostages would make it out alive was high over the five days and the sounds that could be heard from the outside of the building didn’t help.“They poured bullets into that building and it turned out to be a strainer afterwards. A gun is a violent piece of machinery. When it goes off it explodes and with the explosion comes a prayer for a miracle that this thing is not pointed at me. We had to endure that.”

Madeira remembers trying to get hold of then president Noor Hassanali to speed up the process to get the amnesty, so that the hostages could be released. He remembers Richardson calling him and saying there would be no amnesty and the jamaat would have to surrender to the State. “He told me they would have to pack up their things and come out one by one, when the time comes, with their hands in the air.”

When it was over, Madeira says he walked out of TTT with his hands in the air. He said there was a rumour that he was wired with explosives. “I walked out and stood up by a regiment bus and saw every hostage that was taken inside of TTT marching to the bus to enjoy freedom on Emancipation Day. It was a great feeling. I can’t describe it. It was elation. I felt like crying. I felt like laughing. We went to Camp Ogden and had perhaps the first good meal in six days. The regiment fellas can cook.”

Madeira believes that TT will never be held under the gun again, as was the case in 1990.

“Trinidad and Tobago will never, never descend to being ruled under the gun. That’s one of the things I took away from 1990.

“It’s was a journalist’s dream and a nightmare,” Madeira said. “That’s what happened in 1990.”

