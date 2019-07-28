Bad weather raises alert to Yellow

File photo: Pedestrians with their trusty umbrellas walk through rain along Independence Square in Port of Spain.

HEAVY showers were pounding most of North Trinidad yesterday with the Meteorological Office issuing a Yellow Alert to the nation. On the Met Service website yesterday at 2 pm, the weather forecast was for heavy rainfall for most of the day and into the night.

"Last night (Saturday) was generally settled, however the resurgence in activity has recently started and will now likely linger into this evening.

"Atmospheric features, including the trailing end of a tropical wave, are in favour for the production of significant showers and thunderstorms over various parts of Trinidad and Tobago. Street/flash flooding and landslips are possible in areas that are usually susceptible, and it is also possible for winds to gust in excess of 50km/hr," the Met Service said.