3 held during Maraval patrol

TWO Maraval brothers were arrested by St Clair police during a patrol in Maraval on Saturday.

The patrol was coordinated by ACP Williams along with Snr Supt Moore and supervised by Insp Lutchman and Sgt Chase. It began at 6 am and ended four hours later.

Officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force were also involed. During the exercise, officers executed a search warrant at the Fairways, Maraval home of the brothers aged 19 and 17. The older brother was held with 20 grammes of marijuana while his sibling was held with .18 grammes of marijuana.

In an unrelated incident, officers went to the Boissiere Village, Maraval home of a 71-year-old man where they found 80 grammes of cocaine. All three were arrested and are expected to be charged and appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate.