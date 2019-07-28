20 illegal immigrants held

OFFICERS of the Port of Spain division arrested 20 illegal immigrants, three girls and 17 women during an overnight exercise.

Police said that between 9.30 pm on Friday and 4 am yesterday officers went to a bar and guest house on Dundonald Street, Port of Spain where the 20 illegal immigrants were held. Of the 20, 14 were Venezuelans including the minors, five from the Dominican Republic and one Cuban. Police said after checking their documents they realised that all had entered the country illegally.

The 20 immigrants were detained and are expected to appear in court this week charged with entering the country illegally.