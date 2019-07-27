Weekes: Never forget July 27,1990

Part of a July 27, 1990 memorial at President's House. PHOTO COURTESY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes said the July 27, 1990 attempted coup must remain "at the forefront of our collective memory to ensure that such an attack never again occurs." Weekes expressed the view in a statement to mark the 29th anniversary of the attempted coup today.

"The fact that some victims of the attempted coup remain nameless and faceless is testimony to our short memories and disregard for human life and dignity." Weekes said by allowing "victims of the violence to go unrecognised by the nation, we chance diminishing the weight of the impact of the attempted coup on society and risk becoming immune to brutality in all its forms."

She declared that today is an opportunity "for us all to recommit to our respect for human rights and dignity and to the democratic principles which underpin our nation. All citizens, the President continued, should be concerned there is no official commemoration of this event or an official list of all the casualties.

The Office of the President was able to identify some of the victims. They include then Diego Martin Central MP Leo des Vignes, SRP Solomon McLeod and ASP Roger George. They were among the 24 citizens, Weekes said, who lost their lives "in the most brazen assault on our democracy in history." She recalled that 29 years ago, the population looked on in horror as members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen lay siege to TT and "the democratic principles which we hold dear.

"With guns blazing, the insurrectionists assaulted, terrorised and held captive members of Parliament and the public. When the dust had settled, 24 people were dead, over 200 were injured and millions of dollars in property damage had been incurred in and around the capital city.