TT compete for CAZOVA boys, girls bronze

TT’s Jenaiah Sanior spiking against Jamaica during yesterday’s match. PHOTO COURTESY CAZOVA.

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Boys Under-19 and Girls Under-18 will both be playing today for bronze medals in their respective categories at the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championships, held at the GC Foster College, St Catherine, Jamaica.

The twin-island boys defeated Jamaica 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 11-25, 15-8). However, the both teams will have a rematch today for the bronze medal as TT finished third in the round robin whilst the hosts Jamaica placed fourth.

In the round-robin, TT were defeated by Suriname 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-15) and Barbados 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-21) but recorded victories against United States Virgin Islands (USVI) 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 27-25) and Jamaica.

The TT Girls U-18 volleyballers suffered a semi-final exit at the hands of Suriname. A comprehensive performance from the Dutch-speaking Caribbean counterparts saw them defeating TT 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-21) to book a place in today`s final to play against Barbados whereas TT will face the USVI for the bronze medal at 1 pm TT time.

After his team`s defeat, coach Sean Morrison said, “The ladies didn’t stick to the game plan today but kudos to Suriname. They did an excellent job in sticking to the plan and putting pressure on our ladies to make errors. We didn’t pass and support each other well during the match.”

Looking forward to the bronze medal match, Morrison said, “We have to keep our heads up and go out there and work hard for it. No team is going to give us an easy pass and the better team will win on the day.”

In the group matches, the junior “Calypso Spikers” lost to Guadeloupe 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13) but defeated tournament`s favourites Barbados 3-2 (25-18, 16-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11) in their group matches. On Thursday, they defeated the host team Jamaica 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-13) in the quarter-final match.

Other Scores –

Boys Under-19: Barbados bt United States Virgin Islands 25-22, 25-22, 25-13.

Girls Under-18: Barbados bt USVI 25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 25-13.

TODAY’S FIXTURES –

Boys 3rd Place Match: Jamaica vs TT, 11 am

Girls 3rd Place Match: USVI vs TT, 1 pm

Girls Final: Barbados vs Suriname, 3 pm

Boys Final: Barbados vs Suriname, 5 pm