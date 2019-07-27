Traffic lightneeded here

THE EDITOR: The intersection at Rosalino and Warren/Roberts Street in Woodbrook is probably the only “double major road” in Port of Spain as vehicles are required to stop at Rosalino heading north and Roberts heading west and Warren heading east.

Sounds confusing? Well that’s because it is. On many occasions I have approached that intersection only to see vehicles coming along Roberts and Warren Streets speed through without even slowing down when they are required to stop.

Although Rosalino is the major road, you are required to stop also. I can only assume that the motorists are from out of Port of Spain and are not aware of the law that governs the intersection.

My simple suggestion is a traffic light, before a serious collision occurs there. What makes it worse is that 15 yards after, Roberts Street meets Rosalino, and again some motorists, seemingly unaware of the traffic law, drive straight through.

I am appealing to the relevant authority to please look into this situation. A collision at that intersection could mean a vehicle ending up on the pavement where patrons of a popular bar sit.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook