Solo Seniors National Table Tennis at Tacarigua

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Table Tennis Association will host its Solo Seniors National Table Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Action will start today from 9.30 am.

Players will be vying for top honours in the following categories – First Division, Second Division, Third Division Open, Women's Open, Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Veterans.

WASA Table Tennis club is the defending first division champion while Powergen, Petrotrin A and WASA will be defending their titles in the second division, third division open and women's open team respectively.

In the men's doubles, the formidable pair of Reeza Burke and Arun Roopnarine, both of Arima Hawks, will defend their title. Last year's mixed doubles champs, Brittany Joseph (Queen's Park) and Curtis Humphreys (WASA) are now paired with Derron Douglas (Queen's Park) and Chelsea Fong (WASA) respectively.

The pair of Shreya Maraj of Carenage Blasters and Catherine Spicer of Powergen will seek to win a hat-trick of women's doubles titles, while David Mahabir will be looking to retain his veterans division crown.

Humphreys and Spicer are the defending singles champions in the men and women's divisions respectively.