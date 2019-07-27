Ramona on rising crime: Griffith can only do so much

Ramona Ramdial

COUVA North MP Ramona Ramdial, while commending his efforts to reduce crime, says Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith can only do so much.

At the news conference held at the Office of the Opposition Leader in Port of Spain yesterday, Ramdial said she has been liaising very closely with the Orange Valley community, the representatives and presidents of the various fishing associations, as well as Griffith.

"He's only one man, he can only do so much."

But Ramdial said she is angry and disappointed with Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat. She said, as Minister of Agriculture, Rambharat is directly in charge of managing the fishing systems of the country. She also accused Young of misleading the population with information regarding the discoveries of the bodies of four of the seven fishermen who were attacked by pirates while at sea near Carli Bay.

"The bodies were found by the fishermen who formed groups and searched for them. All the Coast Guard did was transport the bodies to Port of Spain."

She described as “unsatisfactory” the amount of resources and effort allocated to tackling the "increased" pirate attacks in recent months. She said the fishermen and fishing communities of Couva want to meet with Young.

"The fishermen feeling like, 'What happen the minister too stush to meet we or what?"'

Rudranath Indarsingh, MP for Couva South, said the public relations unit of the Coast Guard is yet to meet the families of the fishermen.

"There is no direction and leadership from Rowley on what is the latest plan of action to find the missing fishermen," he said, adding that this kind of behaviour reflects the continued assault on TT citizens.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles claimed Young is an ill fit for the role of Minister of National Security. "He has no experience or crime-fighting vision to handle the crime or anarchy in this country."

Calls made to Young by Newsday went unanswered.