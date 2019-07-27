Panama whip TT U-17 women

A Panama player (centre) tries to maintain posession of the ball during Thursday’s match. PHOTO COURTESY PANAMA FOOTBALL FEDERATION

PANAMA WHIPPED TT’s Under-17 football team 3-1, in the first game of a two-match series, at the Luis Ernesto Cascarita Tapia Stadium, Panama on Thursday.

Both teams used the encounter as preparations for the forthcoming Concacaf Championship campaign and it was the visitors who took an early 1-0 lead through Jessica Harragin in the ninth minute.

TT conceded in the 14th and 20th minutes as Shayaris Camarena and Yarelis Palacio got on the scoresheet to leave TT trailing 2-1 at half time. Panama then got a third goal from the penalty spot eight minutes from full time from Regina Espino.

TT coach Stephan De Four said in his post-match interview that the exercise was no doubt useful for his team.

“It was not a bad showing by the girls considering it was the team’s first international match and first match outside of home.

“We really started preparing for this game less than two weeks ago,” De Four said.

“I thought the girls handled themselves well. We had a good start which saw us going ahead through a goal by Jessica Harragin but that was shortlived against a well-prepared Panama team.

They were back in it right away. But I was pleased with certain aspects of our play and there are something we can build on and improve on going into the second game on Sunday.

Overall it was a good exercise for us,” De Four said.

Both teams will meet at the same venue tomorrow.