Now it'sall about‘me first’

THE EDITOR: On Wednesday Boris Johnson became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK). He is known to be bombastic and was selected by his Conservative Party to get a better Brexit deal from the European Union (EU) or leave without a deal.

Conventional wisdom says it would be disastrous for the UK if it leaves the EU without a deal. I believe, like Johnson, that no deal is better than a bad deal.

The deal the EU currently offers effectively leaves the UK in the EU without any voting rights. This discourages any other member from leaving.

If the UK leaves without a deal it will affect the UK negatively but it will hurt the EU much more.

The lesson for Caribbean countries is that the new paramount principle in international relations is “me first.” When we complain about unfairly being blacklisted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or the EU, we should known it will fall on deaf ears.

We should find loopholes to strike back such as crafty trade barriers and conditional support in the international arena. “Me first” is now the order of the day in international affairs.

The Caribbean and TT have not adequately adapted. They have on many occasions sacrificed their interest for a strategic partnership with a big brother (powerful countries).

I am a mathematician and the pattern is “me first” – whether it is China in the South China Sea, the US with the Iran nuclear deal, Russia with Georgia, or the EU with Brexit.

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

via e-mail