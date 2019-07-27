No clue on crime – just knee-jerk governance

THE EDITOR: A reaction is defined as something done, felt, or thought in response to a situation or event. Reactions can sometimes save your life but in governance they can also cost you your life. TT knows this all too well.

With our nation suffering more murders than days, it seems as though as a population we are growing numb to the pain. Nowadays, only the most gruesome, extraordinary of murders attract the proverbial raised eyelid or shocked expression.

In policy making and law enforcement, reactionary behaviour is like waiting on the back foot for a bouncer in cricket, only to get smashed on the toe with a yorker. The Government’s behaviour toward crime and deviance is not the only factor but a major reason why TT continues to be bowled over with crime and death.

In some quarters, people cheer the move to recall the Parliament from its recess to pass a piece of legislation that is expected to cure crime. This in itself is the problem – another knee-jerk reaction to the damaging editorial highlighting the scary crime problem that our nation faces.

Our Attorney General has been busy alright. It must be a tiring job selling snake oil to the population and expecting us to believe that these isolated pieces of legislation will deliver us from evil.

I for one am not convinced one bit by the legislative agenda thus far, which also seems very reactionary. The laws are rushed, disconnected from the realities that our citizens face and lacking in public consultation in most instances.

With recent examples such as the civil asset forfeiture legislation, the Freedom of Information Act amendments and even local government reform, the Parliament has been asked time and time again to debate false-ripe legislation.

I almost feel sorry for the members of our media who had to come out on a Sunday to hear the Minister of National Security announce his big plan to seek additional funding for Crime Stoppers. Why does it take a damaging editorial to make these changes? Why do they believe that removing the communications portfolio from the said minister will make a difference?

It was actually brilliant to see a journalist instruct the minister to buy a copy of a daily newspaper, further proving how disconnected these ministers are from the realities that face us.

As the old people say, time longer than twine and the Special Branch protection and escort will not last forever. These ministers need to think long and hard about what type of country they will be living in after Election 2020.

For a party that campaigned with a slogan saying something like “we love you and we take care of you,” it makes you wonder. I truly hope it did not direct this to the gang leaders who seem to be the only beneficiaries.

To summarise, reactionary legislation, policies, Cabinet appointments and statements all lead to one rational deduction, which is that this Government continues to flail around aimlessly lacking a clear sense of direction and truly has no clue how to deal with the abundance of crime.

This has always been a chink in the PNM’s armour and, unfortunately, our nation is on the verge of collapse if something is not done – and soon.

RISHI ND TRIPATHI

via e-mail