Losing start for TT at Pan Ams

TT's BEACH volleyballers failed to advance to the round of 16 at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, while the rugby women were embarrassed by the US in their opening match.

TT are in group D of the beach volleyball tournament, which also consists of Argentina, Mexico and Cuba (women), and Chile, Puerto Rico and El Salvador (men).

In a close game yesterday morning, Costa Rica's Valeria Valenciano and Marcela Araya defeated the TT duo Malika Davidson and Rheeza Grant 21-18, 22-20.

TT's Daynte Stewart and Marlon Phillip lost their game against El Salvador's David Vargas and Carlos Escobar 21-19, 21-13, making it a total of six losses for the beach volleyball duos at the Games.

The TT women previously lost their preliminary matches on Wednesday and Thursday against the US and Colombia, while the men fell to Argentina and the US.

Meanwhile, the local rugby women were soundly beaten 55-0 by the US yesterday. The score stood at 24-0 in the first half, and the TT team failed to respond in the second.

US' Ariana Ramsey earned an impressive 15 points from three tries, and Cheta Emba with 12 from two. Their teammates Stephanie Rovietti, Alena Olsen, Kristi Kirshie and Kayla Cannett Ochoa also added their names to the scoresheet.

Argentina and Colombia are also in the same group as TT. The team will face Colombia today at 10.10 am.