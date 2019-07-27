Entice mas dares to dream for 2020

Entice masqueraders crossing the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on Carnival Tuesday. Photos courtesy Overtime Media Productions Limited.

Entice Carnival, which launched out on its own this year, will celebrate its first year as a stand-alone band with its 2020 presentation, Dare to Dream.

The band, which began as a private premium section five years ago, while a part of the Fantasy Carnival mas band, said it has always had a dream of being a significant player in the Carnival industry.

Since stepping out of the shadow of Fantasy Carnival mas band and relocating its base operations to Alcazar Street in St Clair, Entice is ready to take the next step into the mas industry, said a media release.

Emboldened by its successes, and anchored with new stakeholders and a rejuvenated design and management team, Entice said it will offer a stunning and visionary presentation with Dare to Dream.

Entice will reveal it's slate of costumes tonight at the launch the 2020 presentation at the Queen's Park Oval, Tragarete Road, car park from 9 pm.

A spokesperson for the band said in the release, "the Entice family is dedicated to providing a superior Carnival experience complete with the most gorgeous costumes, dynamic masqueraders, premium beverages and amenities and even more 'enticing' payment packages and initiatives such as the hugely successful Bacchanal Fete concept which allows a masquerader to pay for and play for just one day with the band."

The band will also offer masqueraders gourmet food dishes, complimentary makeup, hair touch ups and treatments and after parties on Carnival Monday and Tuesday nights, the release said.

The Dare to Dream presentation is inspired by the dreams and aspirations of various unique persons throughout history and is fuelled by a dream to craft that once-in-a-lifetime personal and collective experience of euphoria and freedom – which many claim has been lost within the sheer size and magnitude of some established mas bands of today, the release said.

The Entice slogan for 2020 is One Band, One People, One Carnival.

Photos courtesy Overtime Media Productions Ltd.