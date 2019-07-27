Dookeran and the 1990 coup attempt

THE EDITOR: Permit me to lend my analysis on the recent anniversary discussion by Winston Dookeran at UWI. Much of what he said was his personal opinion and reasoning for his actions during the tragic coup attempt of 1990.

Many on social media have been playing devil’s advocate on what he could have or should have done differently, not taking into consideration that the situation he was in was both life threatening and emotional and that whilst a human being’s first instinct is self-preservation, Dookeran’s instinct was to save his parliamentary colleagues, parliamentary staff and protect the democracy of our country, at great risk to himself.

I sat for more than two hours listening to this servant of the people relating his experiences in 1990 and other things and you could not see or detect an iota of bitterness. When he was asked if he were to see Yasin Abu Bakr now what would he tell him, he said, “I will tell him that he should be ashamed of himself, he should show remorse towards the people that were killed then and he should be grateful to the dysfunctional justice system we have here that freed him.”

He was discussing very tragic things but yet he was so jovial and witty, he had the audience in laughter many times and even the interviewers had no choice but to burst out laughing, showing that his conscience is crystal clear with no resentment, animosity or ill will towards anyone.

Naysayers on social media are claiming he used the situation for self-aggrandisement but the truth is he never promoted himself to prime ministership, he was the natural heir apparent as PM.

ANR Robinson, god rest his soul, used to appoint him as acting PM whenever he was away. Everybody knows that Dookeran was the next in line to Robinson. He never engineered his release; the insurrectionists asked him to lead the negotiations. They saw it as way out and he saw it as way out of the situation for everybody, not just for himself.

In my opinion this turned out to be the better option than the armed forces invading the Parliament and TTT, which would have resulted in an estimated 300 people being killed, according to the experts.

He acknowledged the heroism of the army on more than one occasion in his conversation. It must be keep in mind that this was a question and answer conversation and he may have omitted things he wanted to say because he was focused on just answering what was asked.

He spoke about Robinson being shot and also Selwyn Richardson and he spoke of the death of Leo De Vignes. When Dr Hosein suggested that Dookeran do something, he did. A coward in that situation would have said not me.

In my opinion, Dookeran was used, misused and abused, yet he does not have an iota of bitterness for his fellow countrymen. During the discussion he said his colleagues in the NAR Cabinet had no problem with him acting as PM but he sensed from them that if it came to him holding the substantive position, they would have a problem. That is use, misuse and abuse.

Another example is in 2005/6 when Basdeo Panday was under pressure and wanted to give the UNC a new image he gave the leadership to Dookeran but took the chairmanship and kept the leader of the opposition position. Panday effectively remained the leader, creating an untenable situation. That is use, misuse and abuse.

Lastly, in 2010 when then prime minister Patrick Manning called the election prematurely, the UNC wanted Dookeran (then the COP political leader) for his credibility, yet I was told by a very high ranking UNC official that they had no use for him right after the election was won.

We won the election on May 24, 2010, and right after in June the UNC was campaigning against him and it continued until they moved him from the Ministry of Finance.

In my humble opinion, our country did not make full use of this patriot. What a great man – Winston Dookeran.

GHASSAN YOUSEPH

via e-mail