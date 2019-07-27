Deyalsingh: Couva facility treating 40 daily

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility (CMMF) has been treating about 40 people daily and was not a “pharmacy.”

He was speaking on Thursday at the post-Cabinet media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain, and responding to comments by former health minister Dr Fuad Khan was said opening a CDAP pharmacy at a hospital designed to function as a modern children’s hospital into a pharmacy was a “colossal waste.”

Deyalsingh said phase one of the CMMF began on July 22 and the major part was the provision of radiological diagnostic services by referrals from the RHAs.

He said up to Tuesday 161 patients had been scanned, read and reported across all modalities, namely MRIs, CT scans, fluoroscopy and mammography.

Deyalsingh said, to date, an average of 40 patients daily were being booked for different types of scans and by Thursday the total would have been about 250.

“It is going very smoothly and I am happy to report that all systems are working.”

He said concurrently the pharmacy was also being ramped up to provide CDAP medications and pharmacists are also looking after radiological patients.

He added one of the biggest reasons there were a lot of people at accident and emergency departments was because people did not take their medication.

“So contrary to what is being put out there the Couva facility is not a pharmacy.”

Deyalsingh said the first phase would run up to December and Cabinet last week approved capital expenditure programme to bring in equipment for phase two of the CMMF which will be dialysis services, vitro-retinal services and catherisation lab services with an emphasis for medical tourism.

He reiterated the plan was for CMMF to generate revenue and become self-sustainable in three to four years.