Deportivo Point Fortin aim for third straight win

DEPORTIVO Point Fortin will be aiming for a third straight win in Division Two of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament today.

The division leaders will be hosting Erin FC at the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin from 7 pm in a Match Day Three contest.

Two other games in Division Two will be contested today, with Police (Super League) hosting Moruga FC at the St James Barracks from 5 pm while UTT will entertain Club Sando Uprising Youths at the UTT O’Meara campus from 7 pm.

Three other Division Two matches are carded for tomorrow, with RSSR FC squaring off against Harlem Strikers at the Curepe Recreation Ground, Petit Valley/Diego Martin United opposing San Fernando Giants at the St Anthony’s Ground in Westmoorings (both at 4 pm) and Bethel United entertaining Marabella Family Crisis Centre at the Mt Gomery Recreation Ground from 6 pm.

Other Fixtures –

Division One –

Sunday: Defence Force vs Guaya United, Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, 3 pm; San Juan Jabloteh vs Morvant Caledonia AIA, San Juan North Secondary Ground; Queen’s Park vs Matura ReUnited, St Mary’s Ground, St Clair; Club Sando vs Cunupia, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Prison Service vs FC Santa Rosa, YTC Ground, Arouca, 4 pm.