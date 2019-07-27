CSEC, CAPE results out Aug 10

JABARRI SUPERVILLE

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that results from the May/June 2019 CSEC and CAPE examinations are expected to be released from August 10 to August 16, 2019. The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will host a Results Release Ceremony in two weeks that will be broadcast online.

According to CXC, the release of E-Certificates, which were officially issued last year, will continue this year. Candidates who wrote the CSEC or CAPE examinations between 2007 and 2017 can also apply for an E-Certificate on the CXC website.

In light of upcoming results and scholarship releases, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia told Newsday that Cabinet put a cap of 400 on the amount of scholarships that could be allocated.

Asked about the current status of applications for the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) Programme, Garcia said that there had been a slight reduction in GATE applications since the recently added means test. He attributed that to a number of students accepting the fact that they were able to fund their own degree programmes without the State’s help.