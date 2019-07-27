Couva fisherman: I escaped death by giving in to pirates

COUVA fisherman Ganesh “Mindy” Sankar, 36, of Perseverance Village, Couva, was one of twelve people brutally attacked at sea on Monday. A massacre that claimed the lives of eight men who were out fishing at night.

Fifteen miles from the shore, attackers carrying guns, knives and cutlasses dealt with the fishermen one by one demanding the engines from their boats.

Sankar recalled the incident saying no man should have to face such pains in life.

“I escaped death by giving in to the pirates. I spoke to them in their language. I told them they did not have to kill anyone just take what they want and leave them.”

Sankar said it was at the still of the night that the pirates, believed to be locals, approached them as ordinary fishermen and demanded their engine.

“I watched as my friends were beaten and I could not do anything as I was facing guns.”

He was struck on his right hand and he started bleeding but he used a shirt to tie the injury. He said although the fishermen out-numbered the pirates, they could not fight back as the sea-bandits carried huge guns.

After retrieving the engine from his boat worth $38,000, Sankar just stood still and allowed the gunmen to take whatever they wanted from his boat.

He said, “When they left with the engine I just stood still on the shell of the boat and they passed me and went to the other fisherman.”

The other fishermen were not prepared to give up their engines and his friends put up a fight for their boats. Every time a gunshot rang out, Sankar said, he felt as if he would be dead anytime.

After the pirates left he started swimming to shore.

“Even then, I was afraid the gunmen will return to shoot at us,” he said.

Sankar said he swam more than ten miles before he was rescued.

He said still shuddered at thought of the way the pirates behaved – demanding and ready to kill in an instant for what they wanted.

“I would not like my worst enemy to go through this experience.”

Sankar is now without a boat and without an income. He said the lashes he sustained from being pushed around still affects him.

Sankar told Newsday his wife Veeta Sankar was sickly and he had been working to get enough money for her treatment.

“It is very difficult at this time but I am hoping I can get my engine back and start work soon.”