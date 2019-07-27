Cops kill bandit in bar robbery

Bal's Bar is open for business at Phillipine Road, Phillipine after police shot and killed an armed bandit during a robbery at the bar on Saturday morning. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

An armed bandit was killed by police after a shootout in Phillipine early on Saturday morning.

According to police, two men, one armed with a gun, entered Bal's Bar on Phillipine Road around 1 am and announced a holdup. They robbed the proprietor and seven patrons of cash and other valuables but the victims were able to call the police.

La Romaine police who were on mobile patrol responded. On arriving, one of the bandits ran off, while the other shot at them. The officers returned fire and shot the man who died at the scene.

Officers recovered a loaded pistol. Investigations are ongoing. The bar reopened for business on Saturday afternoon.