A Full Spectrum from Covergirl

BEFORE: Make-up artist Amiela Razzaq displays her skills on model Kimi Paul at the Covergirl launch of its new line at Vas Lounge, St Clair. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 19-07-2019

Covergirl's launch of its Full Spectrum makeup range at Vas Lounge in Port of Spain was attended by scores of local makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts.

To kick-start the event, VIP guests got to see the Covergirl Full Spectrum line come to life on models through live demonstrations by five of the country’s top makeup artistes, who showcased both daytime and night-time looks.

Those make-up artists included Amelia Razzaq, Khadine Baksh, Korena Baggan, Kai Forde and Krysta Gobin.

Specially-invited guests were also treated to personal beauty tips by brand consultants, while testing the new makeup for themselves at the testing stations on July 17.

Addressing those in attendance, Covergirl’s area manager Linda Caselle said: “This Full Spectrum collection was scientifically designed to meet the personal needs of people with skin tones on the darker and deeper complexion range as it features super-rich pigments and bold shades that standout. It’s also very true to its name, the range not only consists of foundations and base products but a full spectrum of products including eyeshadow, face palette, primer, concealer, eyeliner and lipstick. Covergirl is ecstatic to now have this collection available in our Caribbean markets."

In an interview after the launch, Caselle, when asked why not "darker-toned models for the launch," said feedback from social media and other platforms, indicated a preference for models in a range of skin tones.

She added that while the ads showcased several models of really dark colour, reviewers had indicated a variety of skin tones for promotional purposes would be wiser.

Kerry Goberdhan of KOR Salon and Spa, (known as Kerry Gold), hairstylist and beauty expert said he used the line for a photoshoot and was amazed by its durability.

Gobin, one of the five make-up artists at the launch gushed over the line.

"I simply love it. It is amazing. Truly easy to blend. What I have used so far and seen applied by my fellow colleagues, could stand up to any other line, both locally and international, inexpensive and expensive brand. And I have used a lot of brands."

One guest said, "it is refreshing to see a line of makeup which so beautifully captures and enhances the richness of our skin and is truly representative of our Caribbean people."

According to Caselle, the Full Spectrum line targets a broader range of medium to deep tones, neutralises uneven skin tones, contains oil control and longwear formulas and is transfer resistant.

The collection boasts of 20 liquid foundations for medium-to-deep skin tones, powder foundation, mattifying primer, eyeshadow, brightening concealer, eyeliners and lipstick.

It is available at several popular beauty product stores and pharmacies.