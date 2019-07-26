Woman struck with gun-butt, robbed of $5, phone

A-24-YEAR-OLD man appeared before a magistrate in San Fernando yesterday morning charged with robbing a 63-year-old woman of $5 and her cellphone after hitting her on the head with a gun.Aneil Hunte of Pleasantville, San Fernando, pleaded not guilty to robbery with violence before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Connor.

She read the charge to him that on July 11, he committed the act on Monica Silverton, on Donaldson Street at about 8 am. Cpl Roger Nanan of the Mon Repos station investigated the incident and arrested Hunte.He pleaded not guilty and Connor granted him $85,000 bail. After pointing out that Hunte had 17 previous convictions, Connor ordered him to report to the Mon Repos station twice weekly.He is expected to return to court on August 22.