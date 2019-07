V’zuelan woman missing

Photo source: TTPS

Police are calling on the public to help them find a 24-year-old Venezuelan woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Marylin Del Velle Espinoza was last seen around 3.25pm on Thursday at First Citizens Bank in Chaguanas.

She is staying in Cedros.

Anyone with information can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text or WhatsApp the Police Commission at 482-GARY (4279).