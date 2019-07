TT U18 Girls into semis at CAZOVA

TTs Libero Jordanne Kayla Hutchinson passes the ball during a match, at the CAZOVA Championships match,held at the GC Foster College,St Catherine, yesterday.

TT Girls U18 Volleyball team booked a spot in the semi-final of the Caribbean Zonal Association (CAZOVA) Championships when they whipped Jamaica yesterday, at the GC Foster College, St. Catherine,Jamaica. TT silenced the host team 3-0 (25:22, 25:17, 25:13) and will now face Suriname at 11am TT time in the semi-final.