Relatives: ‘Dole’ was hunting Couva fishermen’s killers

Akanni Adams

The mother of Akanni Adams, the 26-year-old man shot and killed during an alleged confrontation with members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) on Thursday, has denied that he was involved in the robbery and murder of Couva fishermen on Tuesday, She said he tried to find the real perpetrators.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday morning, Adams's mother said she heard accusations that her son had been indirectly involved in the robbery, but she said he suspected who the real bandits were, and tried to find them and hand them over to the authorities.

"He didn't like the attention and the heat that incident was bringing to the community, so he was trying to use his resources to find the real bandits, because he had an idea who they were.

"He wasn't involved in that. He was at home that morning when all of that was going on. He didn't like how his name kept popping up as a suspect to the police, so he was doing his part to find the men.

"Right now they are trying to pin all these murders on my son, which he did not do."

Adams, 26, was at a fishing depot near his Production Avenue home at around 4 pm when he was shot and killed by members of SORT. Another man identified only as "Bulls" was wounded.

Adams' death led to a heated confrontation between the police and Sea Lots residents.

Police had detained Adams several times over the past year for his suspected role in shootings and murders in and around Port of Spain, but was released on each occasion for want of evidence.