PNM picks Clarence for Chaguanas East

Senator and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat who has been selected by the PNM to contest the Chaguanas East seat in next year's general election.

MINISTER of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat has been selected by the PNM to contest the Chaguanas East in next year's general election.

At a screening exercise conducted on Thursday at the PNM’s Regional Office in Chaguanas, Rambharat – the lone nominee, having received nominations from all of the party groups in the constituency – gained the favour of the party’s screening committee.

The sitting Chaguanas East MP is the UNC's Fazel Karim, a former Tertiary Education Minister in the People's Partnership administration.

In the 2015 general election Rambharat was beaten by the UNC's Rushton Paray for the Mayaro seat. Rambharat is the second person to be selected for the general election and follows that of PNM Senator Daniel Dookie who was selected to contest the Pointe-a-Pierre seat currently held by the UNC's David Lee.

The party also screened nominees for the electoral districts within the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, ahead of the upcoming local government election.

The PNM’s screening exercise will continue on Monday at the Lower Malabar Community Centre. Nominees for the Arima Borough Corporation will be screened, along with new nominees for the outstanding electoral districts of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

On Tuesday, screening will take place at Balisier House for the outstanding electoral districts in the Port of Spain City Corporation. On that day, screening will also be held to identify a prospective candidate for the Barataria/San Juan constituency for the general election.