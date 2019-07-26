National Security, Immigration websites hacked

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said the websites of the ministry and Immigration Division have both been hacked.

He was speaking yesterday at the post-Cabinet media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

He said he was called out of Cabinet yesterday afternoon and given a quick report on the incident. Investigations have been launched to identify the source of the hacking and the sites have been shut down until the ministry can secure them and understand what happened.

“I would like to assure the public that there is no real damage done,” Young said. “These websites don’t get into our operating systems, these websites are not going to affect the records at National Security, and certainly not the records that Immigration either. So there is no reason for us to be overly concerned about an intentional attack on data.”

He did not provide details on how the hacks affected the sites but both are currently unavailable and a message “This site is not available” appears when a user clicks on the links.