Mr Criminal,stop killing us

THE EDITOR: Attention criminal! This letter serves to let you know that you have affected me in such a way that I feel I must take some action other than prayer. I pray a lot, but the Bible states that “faith without works is dead.”

Your activities have kept me asking, “What else can I do?” My initial answer was, “Nothing.” I felt a paralysing helplessness, but then I remembered that I can write.

It puzzles and upsets me greatly that you continue to hurt your country so very much. Every evening, when I sit to look at the news, your activities confront me.

On Wednesday night, near tears I witnessed a young mother crying uncontrollably for her husband whom you had killed. The night before, she had been appealing for you to send him back to her as they were the parents of very young children.

I also heard a fisherman telling how, after his hard day’s work, you came up to his boat and helped yourself from his day’s catch. These things are not right. By what authority are you doing such things? We are all citizens of this country; why should you deliberately hurt your fellow citizens so?

Daily, I see the faces of young men who could be my sons taking the lives of each other. Where is the brotherly love that once existed in our country?

I have a simple suggestion. How about organising yourselves and working in teams of togetherness for the betterment of sweet TT, instead of dangerously ganging up against the innocent and one another?

I have written and I believe you would read. I continue to pray. Political plans and projects have so far produced little positivity. As foolish as this may seem, I do still believe that there are times that the pen can be mightier than the sword.

I pray that your criminal mind will be divinely recreated and that there will be a miraculous curtailment of crime in this country.

JOY A VALDEZ

Arima