McKenna: Do it for the love

Artist Anthony McKenna paints on a calabash at Swallow Beach last Thursday. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

Artist Anthony McKenna, 67, spent most of his life painting original pieces using recycled items.

From photography to decorating store windows, McKenna said from young his passion was always creating his own masterpieces through art.

Newsday spoke with McKenna as he sat on a little wooden bench between two large trees with his pieces on display, at the corner of Swallows beach, near Pigeon Point Heritage Park.

McKenna said he was born in Trinidad and tried his hand in other creative industries but found his life’s purpose in Tobago.

“I did everything else but this,” McKenna said while chuckling. “I’m glad I’m still around to do what God gave me naturally. I didn’t learn this in any class, I was born with it. By the time I can remember myself, I was already drawing stick figures and I continued. Being an only child, without any set of siblings, I used that to occupy myself, and that was an inspiring factor.”

McKenna said he was always back and forth between TT to visit his Tobagonian father but also resided abroad in Brooklyn, USA. He said he won a scholarship to School of Arts, Pratt Institute in New York, but had to return to Trinidad because of civil unrest.

McKenna believes, however, he has found his calling here and has no plans to retire. He said he still gets excited when producing new craft.

A humble man, McKenna said his earnings were enough to pay his rent and purchase food. He said an unwavering passion for art and craft was necessary to survive in this industry.

Asked what advice he would give to aspiring artists he said, “If you are not growing up to be a rocket scientist, learn how to lay bricks or something. I wouldn’t advise anybody to head this direction unless they are doing it for the love and not for the money. They say your paintings only become valuable when you’re dead, that’s not true. If you are materialistic then this is not for you.”

He added, “I’m a liver. I’m a free spirit. I have enjoyed my whole life because I have done all I had to do. Right now there is nothing left for me to do. I have been to where I needed to be and I overdid it. I have lived.”

His unique paintings are done on bamboo, calabash, old pieces of wood and even stones. His art depicts food, people, sites and cultures of Tobago.

“I started off with oil paint but I cannot afford that here, so I’m using acrylic since I came to Tobago (permanently) 11 years (ago). My father was ill, I didn’t grow up with him and I came back to spend time with him until he passed away. He used to live right in the Crown Point and here is where I found my spot.”