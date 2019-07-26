Man loses appeal against murder conviction again

DANIEL Agard, who was twice convicted for the brutal murders of the Cropper family in 2001, has again lost his appeal.

In a 67-page written decision, Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Nolan Bereaux and Mark Mohammed yesterday dismissed Agard’s appeal and affirmed the death sentence handed down to him, a second time, in September 2013.

Agard first went on trial in 2004, and he and another man, Lester Pitman, were convicted and sentenced to hang for the triple murders of Maggie Lee, Lynette Lithgow-Pearson and John Cropper on December 11, 2001.

Agard was the great-nephew of John and former independent senator Angela Cropper, while Lee was his great grandmother and Pearson his great aunt.

Agard successfully appealed his convictions and a retrial was ordered where he was again convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013, which he appealed.

Pitman, also successfully challenged his case at appeal, and his death sentence was commuted and he was ordered not to be released before he serves a minimum of 40 years in prison.

At his appeal, Agard complained of several of the judge’s directions to the jury and handling of evidence at the trial. However, all his complaints were dismissed by the appellate judges. Soo Hon, who wrote the decision, said Justice Prakash Moosai’s directions were “impeccable,” and he carefully explained the meaning and concept of the legal principles which formed the basis of the case for the prosecution.

She also said his allowance of Agard’s confession statement at the trial, despite breaches to the Judges’ Rules by the police, could also not be faulted.

In his defence, Agard claimed he was set-up by police who fabricated evidence against him with Angela Cropper’s assistance because she disliked him.

He also claimed the police were from the same lodge as John Cropper and they were determined to hold someone responsible for the murders.

But, Soo Hon pointed out that the evidence of the prosecution revealed he was part of an enterprise to rob the family and was aware his confederate was armed with a cutlass, he participated in tying up the family and had threatened to kill the Cropper family before.

She also said Agard “did not unequivocally withdraw from the enterprise,” and had a shared intention with his confederate to kill or at least grievously harm them.

John Cropper; Lee, who was his mother-in-law; and his sister-in-law Lynette, were killed at Cropper’s Mt Anne Drive, Second Avenue, Cascade, home between December 11 and 12, 2001. Their bodies were found by police on December 13, and they were bound and gagged with electrical wire and their throats had been slit. Lithgow-Pearson was a former television broadcaster with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Cropper’s wife, who was not at home at the time of the murders, died in London in November 2016.

At Agard’s trials, graphic video recording of the crime scene were shown to jurors.

Agard was represented by Jagdeo Singh, Renuka Rambhajan, Trevor Clarke and Criston J Williams while Travers Sinanan and Maurica Joseph appeared on behalf of the State.