Final show for Things People Do for Money

A scene from Things People Do For Money which ends at NAPA tomorrow.

THE final show of Things People Do for Money will take place at NAPA, Frederick Street, Port of Spain tomorrow.

This comedy is filled with bacchanal and​ intrigue that will keep audiences riveted in laughter as they look at what plays out when greed and betrayal step in.

The play showcases the best of TT with actors Nikki Crosby, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Debra Boucaud Mason, Ria Ali, Aaron Schneider and Sheldon Augustine and a cameo by Bradley Logan.

Written by Ricardo Samuel, the production is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

Ticket are on sale at regular outlets.