Drug accused went for ‘romantic interlude’

STEPHEN Gocking, who is on trial for trafficking $3.4 million worth of cocaine found in orange juice tins some 18 years ago, said he was at the home of his “half-uncle” for a “romantic interlude” with a young woman who was not his wife.

Gocking took the witness stand in his defence at his trial before Justice Maria Wilson yesterday.

He is alleged to have been in possession of a total of 206 orange juice tins filled with cocaine mixed with acetone.

According to the prosecution’s case, on August 14, 2001, police executing a search warrant held Gocking with 45 orange juice tins containing the cocaine, and a solid block of cocaine, in the kitchen of a property on Franklyn Road off Union Road, Four Roads, Diego Martin.

It is further alleged that Gocking also had 161 orange juice tins, which also had cocaine and acetone, weighing 89 kilogrammes, allegedly found in the trunk of his wife’s SUV, which he was using at that time.

The tins of Trinidad Juices orange juice were in cardboard boxes.

Gocking said the apartment at Franklyn Road belonged to Marlon Gocking, his half-uncle – his mother’s brother by a different father.

He said he went there to meet a young lady for an hour and made arrangements with Marlon to use the apartment.

The woman, he admitted, was not his wife and he took her to the apartment because he “certainly could not take her to my apartment where my wife lived.”

Gocking lived with his wife and mother at Apt 303, Building C, Powder Magazine, Diego Martin. He still lives there.

“I went there (the Franklyn Road apartment) purely for a romantic interlude,” he said, and if everything had worked out, he would have left Marlon’s apartment after the hour and gone his way. “Time was of the essence,” he added. His “romantic interlude” with the woman only lasted as long as it took for him to remove his shirt, as the police stormed the apartment five minutes after he got there. He first thought his wife had sent people for him.

He denied all the claims made by the police who arrested him and who said they found the cocaine in the apartment and his wife’s car.

Gocking said when police entered the apartment, they had their guns pointed at him and were aggressive.

“I get choopid,” he said, and at the time the only thing going through his mind was: “What am I going to tell my wife?”

He said he decided to stay quiet. While admitting that the vehicle in the yard of the apartment was his wife’s, Gocking said there were no boxes in it, despite police saying they found seven boxes of juice tins filled with cocaine and acetone.

Before Gocking testified, the prosecution called its final witness before closing its case. Testifying was Dr Rean Maharaj, former scientific officer at the Forensic Science Centre, who analysed the cocaine for its purity and its weight.

Gocking is represented by Larry Williams and Shaun Morris. Joy Balkaran is prosecuting. The trial continues.