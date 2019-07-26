Driver charged after ‘drifting’ video

POLICE have arrested and charged a driver who posted videos of himself doing “drifting manoeuvres” on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Sunday.

Reagan Birbal of San Fernando was charged after acting ACP (Mobile) Joanne Archie spearheaded an investigation together with Snr Supt Sharon Gomes-Cooper, acting Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed and Sgt Ramdhanie of the Southern Division Traffic Section.

Birbal turned himself in to the San Fernando police station on Thursday and was charged with dangerous driving under section 71A of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act. He subsequently paid the $3,000 fine in the San Fernando Traffic Court.

The police service said while it is pleased Birbal’s behaviour was condemned by the Automobile Sports Association, it is urging sporting drivers to desist from racing or speeding on public roadways.