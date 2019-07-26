COPS KILL DOLE Sea Lots residents square off with police

SEA LOTS residents yesterday accused police officers of murdering one of their own at the fishing depot, Production Avenue Sea Lots.

Residents said, around 3pm reputed gang leader Akini “Dole” Adams of Production Avenue was at the depot near his home when he was made to kneel by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) who shot him. Residents also claimed that another man, identified only as “Bulls”, was also killed by police but this could not be verified up to press time yesterday.

The police’s version of the killing remained a mystery up to last night as officers were tightlipped. There were rumours circulating that Adams’ killing by police was linked to the murders of Vaughn Mieres, aka “Sandman,” his wife Alika Dehere and two men at Mieres’ Las Cuevas home early yesterday, but that could not be substantiated.

On Monday, Adams – a fisherman, and businessman Cedric “Burkie” Burke, were released from police custody after being arrested the day before. Speaking with the media at the scene, one of Adams’ 13 siblings alleged his brother was threatened by police after his release from custody and believed that officers fulfilled their promise. While at the scene, Adams’ mother arrived also accusing the police of murdering him. She tried unsuccessfully to get to the scene of the shooting but was turned away by police.

As word of Adams’ death spread through the community, residents burnt debris and blocked the road in protesting what they called injustice. The protest was quickly quelled, and to ensure no further uprising took place, police – led by Commissioner Gary Griffith, were out in full tactical wear, outnumbering the residents who were there.

To maintain peace and order, police were assisted by the Defence Force and Coast Guard. A National Security helicopter also hovered overhead along with a police drone. Amalgamated Security prisoner transport buses were brought in to take away any resident who sought to oppose police.

Speaking on CNC3 news last night, National Security Minister Stuart Young said calm was restored and police and Defence Force officers had his full support in their push back against crime. He said while he is saddened by the loss of any life, he is reminding citizens that Griffith’s policy is if his officers are shot at, they will return fire with deadly force.