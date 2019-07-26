Building unity in diversity

THE EDITOR: Have you ever considered how the weather works sometimes? Port of Spain can be hot and sunny and dry, while there could be torrents of rain in San Fernando?

If this is so, when I am in Port of Spain and I look out my window, from where I stand I will see sunshine; but if I pick up the phone and call a friend in San Fernando and she looks out her window she may see rain.

We’re in the same country but because our points of view are different, we see different things. The only way I can actually see the rain that my friend sees, is to leave my vantage point in Port of Spain and go to San Fernando and stand where she stands.

If we can agree to this principle on something as basic as the weather, why is it so difficult to apply when it comes to thoughts and ideas?

Psychology today defines empathy as “the experience of understanding another person’s thoughts, feelings and condition from his or her point of view, rather than from one’s own.” Empathy is the basis from which we can build unity in diversity.

A person that sees rain through his or her point of reference should feel comfortable enough to say “I see rain,” whether with one other person or in a group setting, without even the slightest notion that expressing that view may result in any form of persecution.

On the flip side, the person that sees rain should also be mature enough to understand that the other person does not see rain simply because he or she is not standing in the same place, ie, San Fernando, and it is in fact a sunny day in Port of Spain.

I was raised with these ideals. I was taught to think critically, to not simply accept as gospel everything that is said or even taught to me and to express thoughts and ideas in a godly fashion, ie, with respect and self-control. I was told that this will lead to an extraordinary life.

I saw this practised at home and it was further reinforced at Bishop Anstey High School. I saw my father engage in exhilarating exchanges of political ideas with his friends who supported opposing parties and it never lead to animosity among them. It was something I always respected and tried to emulate.

When my friends and I get together we have such engaging discussions about religion and spirituality and health and a host of other topics and they always result in greater edification as opposed to aggressive emotive responses.

Yet, in spite of all that I was taught and all that I practise in my personal life, it saddens me to say that I have struggled in my professional life because of that very trait. I have sat in boardroom meetings and witnessed negative emotions stirred up simply because of opposing views.

The level of groupthink that I have seen among board members and managers is alarming and I am sure that any person with the courage to think differently and express it will agree with me when I say we are shut down and regarded as trouble makers.

On one occasion, I expressed a view that was different from the leader’s and I heard a collective gasp from people who sat in the same meeting with nothing to say. Was I raised wrong? Am I setting up my sons for failure when I teach them to think critically and be bold enough to express their views respectfully?

Until we come to the point where the matter being discussed becomes the focus of the discussion and not the individuals making the contributions, we will not mature as a nation. When we discuss health, we are discussing health, not the egos of the people in the discourse.

We complain about the brain drain and we are taking steps, such as through the GATE programme, to ensure that our brightest and best return or remain in the country to make contributions, but what environment are we creating to get the best out of them?

From where I stand, they are being silenced, then stifled and eventually chased and this does not augur well for the future. If anyone has a different perspective, please feel free to share. I think Denyse Plummer’s words are quite fitting here:

A warm and gentle rain of love upon our land must fall

To match the hearts of sunshine ablaze within us all

A many splendoured people, different cultures all in one

We need each other’s sun and rain to let the flowers bloom again

CERONNE BAYLEY

ceronneb@gmail.com