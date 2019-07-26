Blue Thunder take on Green Machinein charity match

PAST football players of Eldorado East Secondary “Blue Thunder” School and St Augustine Secondary “Green Machine” School will be hosting a Reunion and Charity event today, at the Marvin Lee Stadium.

The memorial event was planned to recognise the tenth anniversary of the east schools sweeping of school football titles in 2009 when Eldo won the National Intercol while, Gustine captured the Big 5 Tournament.

One of the organisers of the event, Xavier Revanales said, “This event has been in the making for the past 4 months. A few past pupils of both schools helped in the preparations. It was a bit difficult due to the lack of sponsorship, but we have a good evening of football matches for the supporters and all the players are anxious to suit up and represent their schools again.”

Players that have confirmed participation thus far are: Jevaughn Vance, Isaiah Meijias, Kendell Campbell, Theon James, Stefon Pierre, Nikkel Collymore, Dinelle Lopez, Aeion Charles; Daneil Cyrus, Khavoir Graham, Christian Edwards, Keron Bethelmy, Keelon Joseph, Shaquille Smith, Kern Maraj, Xavier Revanales, and others.

Entry for the night will be two food cans and supporter jerseys will be on sale for $120.

Fixtures for the night include :

‘Central Bank vs Eastern Credit Union - 6.45pm

‘Eldo’2007 VS Trinity College East 2007- 8.15pm

‘Eldo’2009 vs ‘Gustine’ 2009 - 9.45pm