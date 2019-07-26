A night in Wakanda

Moricia Cagan

If you did not get to see the movie Black Panther, here’s your chance to experience a night in Wakanda. The 8th Masonic District will host an evening called A Night in Wakanda tomorrow at City Hall, Port of Spain from 7 pm.

The evening will honour Emancipation Day as well as celebrate the life and legacy of the lodges’ founder Prince Hall, said a release from one of the three lodges within the Prince Hall 8th Masonic District.

It is a ball setting where African music will be played and a brief speech about the history of Prince Hall. Vocalist Moricia Cagan will also perform.

The brief speech will detail the role of the lodges’ founder Hall. He was an African American abolitionist and a leader in the free black community in Boston.

Hall was born “on September 12, 1748 in Bridgetown, Barbados to Thomas Prince Hall, an Englishmen, and a free coloured woman of French descent,” say www.medfordhistorical.org.

He was known, the website said, for his Lodge of Freemasons.

“As master of the African Masonic Lodge, Hall used his status to formulate and execute movements toward the political advancement and liberation of slaves. He is most notably linked to the drafting of Belinda Royall’s petition addressing the General Court in 1783. In addition, he drafted the 1777 petition for a Gradual Process of Emancipation for slaves and a 1787 petition For A Return to Africa Movement, as well as several others,” it added.

He died on December 26, 1827.

Hall’s lodges in the early part of the 20th century, the release said, provided protection for travelling musicians who were the target of lynch mobs.