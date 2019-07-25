Young: We will not allow criminals to 'tax' citizens Minister responds to Lovell death threats

Minister of National Security Stuart Young speaks at the sod-turning for the new Carenage Police Station on Tuesday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has commented on death threats received by Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis saying that extortion will not be allowed.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Carenage Police Station and commenting on reports by Francis that he had received death threats from a criminal gang for a road contract.

Young said one of the biggest issues in crime in TT was extortion and it was not going to be tolerated. He said the issue in Moruga began last year and explained that with the award of government contracts criminal elements had been attacking.

"And this happens across TT."

He said, in Moruga specifically, the criminal elements found their way to the contract mobilisation sites and, immediately upon being informed of the incident, the National Operation Fusion Centre team got together and tackled it via the police and the Defence Force. He said the plan was launched in February this year and a camp was set up in Moruga and, through the plan, the flow of arms and narcotics through Moruga was cut off.

"When I visited in February all of the residents of Moruga were pleased and singing the praises of the initiative in that the criminals had to move out of Moruga and further along the coastline."

He said the police immediately contacted Francis, individuals were interviewed and operations were put in place. He reported that he had recent meetings with the Commissioner of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff and heads of agencies about tackling extortion.

"We are not going to be permitting criminal elements to be threatening law-abiding contractors and citizens and basically taxing them. To do that, we will require your assistance. That is a fact. But we assure you that we will do the necessary work that needs to be done."

Young also said the tender process had been completed for the national CCTV system and terms and contractual arrangements were being worked out with the preferred tenderer.

"The use of CCTV cameras is a must in the fight against crime."

He said camera systems would be upgraded throughout the length and breadth of the country and there would be 150 state-of-the-art cameras with licence-plate and face-recognition software. He added the cameras had been used at strategic locations.

He also reported that after a minor hiccup for fast onboard engines for the Coast Guard to refurbish interceptors the issue had been settled. He said in a short time there would be 14 fast interceptors which would be married with the upgraded radar system.