Woman struck on head with gun-butt, robbed of $5

A-24-YEAR-OLD man appeared before a magistrate in San Fernando on Thursday morning charged with robbing a 63-year-old woman of $5 after hitting her with a gun on the head.

Aneil Hunte of Pleasantville, San Fernando, pleaded not guilty to robbery with violence before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Connor. She read the charge to him that on July 11, he committed the act on Monica Silverton, on Donaldson Street at about 8 am. The charge alleged that the woman was walking along the road when she was struck on the head with a gun-butt. She was then relieved of the cash and her cell phone.

Cpl Roger Nanan of the Mon Repos Police Station investigated the incident and arrested Hunte.

Hunte pleaded not guilty and Connor granted him $85,000 bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace stationed in San Fernando and no other magisterial district. After telling Hunte that he had 17 previous convictions for other offences, Connor ordered him to report to the Mon Repos Police station twice weekly.

He will return to court on August 22.