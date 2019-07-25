Why AFETT? To help empower women

Chery Sue Wing, drector, finance, AFETT.

As we usher a in a new board, we decided to get their thoughts on what it means to be an executive woman and what it means to serve as a leader and a champion for women and girls in the ever-changing landscape of the workforce.

The Female Inspiration: Questions with Chery Sue Wing, director, finance, AFETT 2019-2020

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership to me always means an opportunity to guide others.

Who are your greatest inspirations?

My greatest inspirations are my coaches Lisa Nichols and Professor E R Spaulding.

What does mentorship mean to you?

Mentorship means an opportunity to make an impression, to educate and impart positively to others.

Where would you like to see AFETT in the next ten years?

I would like to see AFETT on an international level, where we have a voice on policy that affects women and female issues.

What made you decide to serve on the board of AFETT?

My decision to serve on the board remains my passion to help empower other women and to stand with women I can learn from.

What issues are most important to you as a female professional?

Important to me as a female professional is respect for others and self.

What advice would you like to give to an aspiring executive?

My advice to an aspiring executive…study to make yourself approved…work on your confidence…choose carefully the company you keep.

Do you think that it is important for female executives to have good, strong mentors to guide them on their journey?

Yes it is very important to have strong mentors, role models and coaches.

Why is that?

Reason, because there is always an opportunity to learn, and I believe we’re stronger together.

AFETT is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, professional training and business ideas. Ask AFETT is a column meant to address issues and concerns of professionals seeking advice to assist in progressing in their careers. Today's response was written by AFETT director, finance Chery Sue Wing. Learn more about AFETT at www.afett.com, search for AFETT Events on Facebook, follow us @AFETTEXECS on Twitter or contact us at (868) 343-2160. Email us your career-related questions at admin.afett@gmail.com.

