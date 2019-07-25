Third body washes ashore in Point Fortin

A third body, believed to be one of the missing fishermen attacked at sea near Orange Valley, has washed ashore.

Between last night and this morning, two bodies were seen floating at sea in Point Fortin. One is believed to be Shiva "Aries" Ramdeo, 27, according to his uncle Myodeen Jaffar. The other is still to be identified.

Yesterday the body of Anand Rampersad, 39, was found around floating in the Gulf of Paria, off Carli Bay.

The missing men are Alex Sooknanan, 18, Jason " Trevor" Baptiste, 30, Leslie De Boulet, Justin Kissoon, 19, and his cousin Brandon "Curry" Kissoon, 21. Except for De Boulet, the men live at Orange Valley.

Four men —Robbie "Bope" Jaggernath, Brian "Lizard" Seemungal, Dillon Mendoza and Danesh "Mindy" Sankar — survived the ordeal. Sankar, who lives at Cali Bay and is the owner of the boat ‘Pigeon’ was chopped.

On Monday night, the group of fishermen were attacked in the Gulf of Paria off Orange Valley and Carli Bay. Pirates beat, threw them overboard and stole six engines.

Police recovered the engines in Sea Lots and arrested two men.