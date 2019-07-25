SWRHA to probe patient’s death, family complaint of neglect, rudeness

THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said an investigation has been launched into the death of Pooran Doodal, who died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on May 22.

Thhe Sunday Newsday published an account of his suffering during his six-day stay at the hospital, as detailed by his son Aaron Doodlal in a letter to the editor.

Aaron Doodal said his father had weakened kidneys and lungs due to excessive drinking and smoking, which he had stopped years before.

Doodal said his father was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility on May 17, suffering from pain he started experiencing four days before in the region of his abdomen, and swelling of his right foot, among other symptoms.

From Princes Town, he was transferred to the SFGH, where, his son said, he remained on a chair in the emergency department until May 20, when he was admitted to Ward 14 B, in the new wing of the hospital.

Doodal ‘s account told of the immense pain his father endured, different symptoms from those associated with his previous condition and the nurses' refusal, in spite of requests to find out what was wrong with him.

He also wrote about the absence of nurses from their stations to respond to his father’s worsening condition, their “harsh and rude” response and their assertion that his father was "miserable.”

He also recalled that hours before his death his father called and begged his family to discharge him because of the intense pain and lack of treatment, so he could seek care elsewhere. He said he was told his father would be discharged the next day, that everything was okay, and he and his family should go home.

However, less than an hour later he wastold his father had died from a heart-related condition that the family never knew he was suffering from.

The SWRHA in a brief statement, sent its condolences to Pooran Doodal's family and friends. It said a full investigation into the care provided to him had already been launched, the findings of which will be shared with the relatives.

The SWRHA, it said, "continues to be mindful of the public’s concerns and to reassure all persons of our commitment to the highest quality of health care.”