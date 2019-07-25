State to repay businessman

THE STATE has been ordered to repay a businessman $323,281.36 which was owed to him for office supplies he provided to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government over five years.

The ordered was made by Justice Frank Seepersad, who, in an oral decision said despite the ministry’s defence that there was no contract between it and Bobby Mungal, the evidence established that “there was a course of dealing: between the two parties.

He also found that there was a running account and it was “simply untenable” for the State to now say that the balance could not be paid because there was no contract.

Mungal, the owner of KBM Enterprises, began supplying the ministry with stationary and office supplies starting August 2008 and continuing to December 2013. He supplied invoices on the ongoing account, and was paid $1.8 million over the period, the last time being December 2014.