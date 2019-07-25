Ridiculous to ask parents to buy toiletries

THE EDITOR: I am puzzled to read about a principal of a Couva primary school distributing a grocery list to parents instead of a book list for the new school term.

According to the article, when parents were given the book lists they were asked to purchase toiletries and cleaning products for the school. Apparently, the principal does not seem to know the difference between a grocery list and a book list.

As a parent, I think it is ridiculous that a principal would be asking parents to buy these kind of items when they are supposed to be supplied by the school administration and not by parents.

The school is supposed to ensure that the money it receives, in this case from its denominational board and by extension the Ministry of Education, is properly managed so that basic items like toiletries and cleaning products are purchased.

In light of this, the excuse from the principal that the school received reduced funding from the ministry is unjustified.

This is an unreasonable financial burden that is being put on too many parents who already have to deal with other financial issues in these tough economic times.

What is also disappointing is that the union representing teachers, TTUTA, has come out in support of the principal instead of criticising this unfair request and demanding financial accountability from the school’s administration.

I hope the school’s denominational board takes the necessary action to stop this unjust request.

ROBERT GILLIAN

via e-mail