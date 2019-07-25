Police: Sandman’s killer was his former friend

Photo by Shane Superville

The man suspected of murdering suspected gang leader Vaughn Mieres – also known as "Sandman" – was a former friend and trusted second-in-command, police said.

Investigators said the man had a falling out with Mieres sometime last year which caused him to turn on his former friend.

During the attack on Mieres' St Michael Village, Las Cuevas, home on Thursday morning the man was shot and wounded by one of Mieres' bodyguards.

He went to the St James Infirmary to receive treatment and reportedly told staff that he was shot in Arima.

Police were called in and have him under police guard.