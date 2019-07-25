Police: ‘Sandman’ was plotting big attack on enemies

The murder of Vaughn Mieres, aka “Sandman,” his wife and two other men at his Las Cuevas home earlier this morning has been linked to reports that he was plotting a “massive execution” of his enemies, senior police told Newsday.

Police described Mieres as a suspected gang leader and drug lord.

Mieres was shot and killed at his home at around 4.30 am. His wife Alika Dehere and two men identified as “priority suspects” by the police were also killed.

Last month Mieres' daughter was the target of an assassination attempt outside her school in Belmont but escaped without harm.

Police said they were told Mieres found out who was responsible for the attack and was plotting to have them killed.

Investigators believe the killers found out about Mieres' plan and struck first this morning by attacking him at his home.

Police said one man is in custody after he was shot during the gunfight with Mieres' “security guards” and sought medical attention.