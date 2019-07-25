Police: Piccadilly Street safe

File photo: The Lodge on Picadilly Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

BESSON STREET police are assuring the public Piccadilly Street is safe for travelling after a letter allegedly from the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) warned its members against driving along that road.

Police said for the past week there have been no shootings in the area, though they noted there had been homicides in the area which may still have DOMA associates concerned. They added the area is safe at present because there are constant patrols.

Damien Granger, 37, Shermarke Wickham, 31, and a 40-year-old man were shot dead while liming at a parlour on Quarry Street, Laventille.

The letter warned DOMA associates after reports of “open gun battles between rivals or gangs” who seem to live on either side of the road.

“We wish to strongly suggest that you and your personnel NOT use this route at all from the receipt of this message until we have reason to believe that the exchange of gunfire across the route has ended.” said DOMA allegedly in the letter.

“We have verifiable reports and information from drivers who have been witness to episodes of gunfire in plain sight with shooters walking around with guns showing. These reports are recent.

"We have reported same to the police with a request for advice on what is being done.

"In the meantime we wish to advise with emphasis that this route be avoided and that this advice be shared with delivery vehicles and other personnel.”