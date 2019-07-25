Pereira at Choo Kong funeral: Criminals want to rule the roost

Monsignor Christian Pereira

TT is aiming to become a country where criminals rule the roost, cautioned Monsignor Christian Pereira.

He was delivering the homily for theatre icon Raymond Choo Kong on Wednesday at his funeral at Santa Rosa RC Church, Arima.

Choo Kong, 69, was found stabbed to death at his home in Arima on July 15.

Pereira said people may be tempted to focus on the crime that ended his life, but will lose the fact that Choo Kong was a man of "play," a professional who created laughter and whose attitude signified a yearning for something better. He said crime was a symbol of a lack of play in society and testimony that there was nothing to live for so people kill each other.

He said violence continued to tear the society apart.

"We continue to experience it, taste it and feel it."

He said in the absence of play, crime rules people and the violence was not just with the guns or knives but anger and hostility between spouses and among siblings.

Pereira said Choo Kong had been trying to plant a seed for 40 years and would not want those present to mourn his loss but fertilise his vision.

"(Do) not grieve for his passing but build on his foundation. Commit to make society a place of joy and happiness."

He said Choo Kong rose to prominence in a time when society forgot to laugh at itself and became too serious and people started to destroy each other. He also said mediocrity destroyed TT's people individually and collectively, but Choo Kong inspired the society to move to where it wanted to be and to move the next generation forward.

Choo Kong gave the country the gift of "play" and sought to keep the society clean from arrogance and, through his performances, commented on every profession and job in society. Pereira said professionalism characterised his dedication to his craft and he insisted those associated with him must be as dedicated and as professional as himself.

"He never grew weary of stretching himself to the limits of his talent."

He recalled one Christmas season when Choo Kong took a group of amateurs from the church to perform the Nativity story for one night, and for Pereira this was one of the highlights of his ministry in Arima.