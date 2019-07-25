Ombudsman: Half of TT can’t manage $

Dominic Stoddard

CLOSE to half of TT’s adults cannot manage their money. That’s because they have low financial capability, Financial Services Ombudsman Dominic Stoddard said during a presentation at the National Financial Literacy Strategy stakeholder meeting at the Central Bank yesterday.

Financial capability is being in possession of the knowledge, skills and the ability to support financial well being.

According to a survey done by the committee that oversees national financial literacy in 2013, about 44 per cent of TT nationals had a low financial capability. About 21 per cent of people who took the survey had no account with a financial institution and 68 per cent of people over 60 who took the survey had no personal or occupational pension plan.

Half of the respondents to the survey who were retired said the income they were getting from retirement plans was insufficient to fit their needs, and a quarter of them continued to work past their retirement age simply to make ends meet.

“These are daunting statistics that would shake up anybody and tell us what a task we have ahead of us,” Stoddard said.

He said about 67 per cent of TT’s entrepreneurs had no financial statements and about 30 per cent of those who had, did not understand them.

“A lot of them were recording the revenue that came in and how much was spent on goods and so forth. So, at the end of the day they had a rudimentary record of how much money was coming in and how much money was going out, but they were not able to properly distinguish between revenue and net income.”

It was important, then, to teach financial literacy to the country.

“If people are sufficiently informed, educated and empowered on financial matters, the likelihood of making some of the common financial mistakes would be significantly reduced.”

Although the National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) was launched in 2007, it was given new life in 2016 when it joined with the Office of the Financial Services Ombudsman, which oversaw dispute resolution on behalf of the Central Bank. The Ombudsman’s office had a clear idea of the pain points that customers were facing when dealing with financial institutions, and thus, was able to inform the NFLP with designing its education and money management programmes.

But while programme reached thousands of people since its inception, Stoddard said the numbers were just a drop in the bucket.

“We did 79,000 primary and secondary students, 12,000 employees in the workplace between 2016 and 2018, but if you add up the amount of people over the 12 years it would still be less than 200,000.”

According to Stoddard, the programme, through education and awareness initiatives, intends to reduce the number of people who were financially illiterate, by five per cent. They also intend to reduce the number of the unbanked population by three per cent. They also intend for the programme to reach 50,000 people a year.

Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire said one of the focuses of the programme would be to get generations involved with financial education.

“If consumers are aware of what their financial products are and what the landscape is, what the risk and the possibilities are, then they can have things work better for them. Awareness brings power, and once you have knowledge, you can understand the scope of your power. With awareness and power comes responsibility. When you have the knowledge you do not have any excuses.”